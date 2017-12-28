Highway 3 shut down following two vehicle collision

UPDATE 1:30 p.m. The highway has reopened to single lane, alternating traffic.

UDPATE 11:45 a.m. A traffic analyst from Cranbrook has arrived on scene to investigate the accident. According to RCMP, estimated time of re-opening is at least a few more hours.

Highway 3 has been shut down following a two vehicle collision between Hosmer and Sparwood.

At aproximately 9:00 a.m. Elk Valley RCMP responded to the scene.

According to the RCMP, one individual was extracted from a vehicle and taken to the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie with serious injuries.

“We’re waiting for traffic analysts from Cranbrook to look at the scene before we can open up the highway,” said RCMP Constable Blaine Rawles.

He says that the highway will remain closed until at least 12:00 p.m., at which point the RCMP expect to give further updates about the situation.