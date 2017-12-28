Highway 3 shut down following two-vehicle collision near Sparwood

Highway to remain closed until noon

  • Dec. 28, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 3 has been shut down following a two vehicle collision between Hosmer and Sparwood.

At aproximately 9:00 a.m. Elk Valley RCMP responded to the scene.

According to the RCMP, one individual was extracted from a vehicle and taken to the Elk Valley Hospital in Fernie with serious injuries.

“We’re waiting for traffic analysts from Cranbrook to look at the scene before we can open up the highway,” said RCMP Constable Blaine Rawles.

He says that the highway will remain closed until at least 12:00 p.m., at which point the RCMP expect to give further updates about the situation.

Previous story
Environment Canada warns that hazardous winter conditions are expected
Next story
Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Just Posted

Prohibited driver caught driving

 

Delays on Coquihalla

  • 17 hours ago

 

World O’ Words: A long life on the Goon Spoon

 

RCMP divers search for missing boy after car plunges into Arrow Lake

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read