Highway 3 reopened after mower fire

Highway 3 has reopened eastbound after a vehicle fire outside Hope shut the highway for over two hours and is still experiencing heavy delays.

A highway mowing truck caught on fire east of Hope just past exit 173, the Hope Fire Department responded and were able to get the fire under control within minutes. The highway was closed eastbound and traffic was backed up three to four kilometres to around exit 170, fire chief Tom DeSorcy said.

OPENED – #BCHwy3 at exit 173 east of #HopeBC following earlier vehicle incident. Expect heavy delays due to congestion. — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) July 5, 2018

“It was a lot of fluid and stuff that was on the highway, burning. When I first got there, there was a strip of fuel and hydraulic fuel running down the highway on fire. There was no way traffic was getting through there at all,” he said. “It was a quick knockdown. Within minutes we managed to get foam on it, knock it down. Keep the forest wet. We might have been there 20 minutes, half hour if that.”

The fire department had one crew of five respond to the fire and another five on standby in Hope.

DriveBC reported drivers should expect delays due to congestion.

