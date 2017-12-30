Highway 3 open but avalanche threat persists on local roads

While major highways around Princeton are open this morning – following a night of closures due to avalanche conditions – Coalmont Road between Coalmont and Princeton is still shut down.

According to Drive BC there is no estimated time for reopening the road, which has been declared a “high avalanche hazard.”

At the same time many residents of Tulameen are without electricity, and Fortis BC will send crews in by helicopter if necessary to clean up downed power lines and restore service to customers in that remote community.

“We have to wait while the Ministry of Transportation does some avalanche control in that area,” said Nichole Bogdanovic, Fortis spokesperson.

“Once the helicopter is available to us to get a visual of the area, and if we cannot get in by road, they will fly in to fix what they can.”

She cautioned residents to stay at least 30 meters – the approximate length of a school bus – away from downed lines.

Highway 3 between Princeton and Hope was closed for several hours Friday night but is open today.

Highway 5A between Aspen Grove and Princeton is also closed as of 10:56 a.m. Saturday.

According to Environment Canada Princeton saw 39.1 cm of snow accumulation between December 28 and 29.

Flurries are expected to end this afternoon and there is no further precipitation forecast until Thursday January 4.