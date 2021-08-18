Highway 3 not threatened by Garrison Lake wildfire in days

Cooler temperatures have aiding in the fight against the fire

A Bell 212 helicopter en route from the Similkameen River to bucket hotspots above Eastgate on August 13.

Cooler temperatures and light precipitation have slowed the spread of the Garrison Lake wildfire.

The blaze, which sparked back on July 23, is now 14,610 hectares, after significant growth over the weekend.

However, recent weather conditions are aiding in the wildfire suppression efforts, despite the blaze still burning out of control.

Highway 3 remains open and has not been threatened by flames in recent days.

A partial closure of E.C. Manning Park still remains and the Whipsaw Trail is currently closed.

Currently on site are 42 firefighters, two helicopters and 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Click here for a list of current evacuation orders and alerts.

