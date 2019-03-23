Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed following rockslide

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. forcing some out of their homes

Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed Saturday and Drive BC reported at 7:30 a.m. there is no estimate of how long the major route will be impassable.

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. forcing some homes in the area to be placed under evacuation.

A few hours later Emergency Social Services personnel set up operations at Victory Hall in the town centre to assist rural Keremeos residents.

The slide area is from three kilometres west of Keremeos to 2 kilometres east of Hedley.

Detours are available through Highway 5A and Highway 3A.

