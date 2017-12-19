Highway 3 in bad shape – RCMP

Stay off the roads today if you can

Princeton RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons is warning drivers today that Highway 3 East is in poor condition, and they should stay off the road if possible.

He said the road is snow covered, and his own drive to work took twice as long as usual today.

