Highway 3, east of Osoyoos was closed all Monday due to a liquid tar spilled all over the road.

Highway 3, east of Osoyoos, is now open to single lane traffic after a flipped tanker spilled liquid tar all over the road Monday.

Early Tuesday. morning, AIM Roads opened the highway to single lane traffic so expect delays.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m, on Highway 3 near Anarchist Mountain, closing the road in both directions for all of Monday.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred near Black Tail Road, 13 kilometres east of Osoyoos.

AIM Roads was in charge of the clean up.

No detour was available until Monday evening. But that detour would add an extra 1.5 hours to the trip.

