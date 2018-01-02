Highway 3 closed near Princeton

Highway 3 is closed near Princeton for a vehicle recovery

  Jan. 2, 2018
  • News

Highway 3 is closed 15 km east of Princeton due to a vehicle recovery.

There is a detour available for all traffic via Old Hedley Road. There is no estimated time of Highway 3 opening.

DriveBC will provide an update at 2:30 p.m.

