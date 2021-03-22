RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Highway 3 closed near Manning Park

No detour is available

Highway 3 is closed east of Manning Park due to a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

The incident occurred between Tower Road and Garret Road. DriveBC indicated debris recovery and cleanup is underway.

No detours are available; motorists should expect major delays.

Drive B.C.’s last update was at 3:52 p.m. and a further update is expected at 5 p.m.

