Highway closed just before 11 p.m. Monday, flaggers en route

Highway 3 is closed east of Sunshine Valley, Drive BC stated at 10:51 p.m. Monday (Sept. 21).

The closure, 13 kilometres east of Sunshine Valley, is due to a vehicle incident. Drive BC stated flaggers were on their way to the scene.

