Highway 3 cleared, open after vehicle incident

The road was closed for about three hours earlier on Jan. 18

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Highway 3 is now clear and open.

If you’re travelling south toward Keremeos this morning, it may be slow going for a bit.

Highway 3 is open to single-lane alternating traffic east of Princeton after a vehicle incident earlier on Monday morning, Jan. 18.

DriveBC said road crews are already in the area and vehicle recovery is now in progress.

The road was completely closed for about three hours earlier on Monday.

DriveBC is advising travellers to drive carefully and to expect some delays.

