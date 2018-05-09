Highway 3 between Keremeos, Hedley closed

Water from the Similkameen River forced the closure of Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley

Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos is closed due to flooding.

As per DriveBC, the road was closed at 8:30 p.m. in both directions about 14 kilometres west of Keremeos. There is no estimated time of opening.

Water started coming across the highway near Riverside RV Park Tuesday morning. Riverside RV Park along with several other mobile parks have since been put on evacution alert. A front end loader was pulling debris from the side of the highway Tuesday afternoon and created a berm structure. The berm did not hold overnight and water started to cross the highway again and continue to pool on the other side. A creek is also now flowing from up top and heading down the roadway east and also accumulating in the pool in the field on the other side of the highway.

DriveBC states the official detour is Highway 5A in Princeton to Highway 97 to Highway 3A. Locals have been known to use Nickelplate Road which is a gravel road that goes up the mountainside coming out at Apex. Washouts and mudslides have been reported on Nickelplate in the last 24 hours.

The next update is expected at 8 a.m.