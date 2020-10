Highway closed near Moyie due to vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

Highway 3/95 east of Moyie is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

The incident, which occurred Friday afternoon, is reportedly nine kilometres east of the community between Loop Rd. and Peavine Bridge.

No detour is available.

An assessment is in progress, however, there is no timeline for reopening the highway, according to DriveBC.

