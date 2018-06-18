Highway 28 closed west of Campbell River, traffic diverted around accident

Traffic is being diverted to Detweiler Road and Quinsam Road after an accident on the 2300 block of Campbell River Road (Highway 28) west of the Highway 28 and Highway 19 intersection in Campbellton in Campbell River.

Firefighters and municipal works crew deposit absorbent on Highway 28 in Campbellton this afternoon after a motor vehicle accident. The stretch of the highway, also known as Campbell River Road, was closed off and traffic diverted to Detweiler Road and Quinsam Road. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Firefighters and municipal crews had to contend with a spill of fuel and dumped absorbent material on it.