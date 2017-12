A two vehicle accident happened just after 4 a.m. between Oasis and Birchbank

Drive BC advises Highway 22 may re-open at 9:30 a.m. (Black Press file photo)

Highway 22 remains closed in both directions due to a vehicle accident, advises DriveBC.

The estimated time of re-opening is 9:30 a.m.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue issued a release early Friday reporting that five firefighters from Company No. 4 (Trail) received the 9-1-1 just after 4 a.m.

The two vehicle MVI occurred between Oasis and the Birchbank Golf Course.

The accident is under investigation by the RCMP.

More to come …