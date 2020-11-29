Highway 20 reopens between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola after winter storm Friday

"We appreciate your patience as we continue to clear wood debris and widen sections of the road."

A convoy of vehicles passes through Heckman Pass on Highway 20 as cleanup operations continued Saturday. Dawson Road Maintenance is asking motorists to watch for crews and equipment working throughout the area. (Dawson Road Maintenance photo/Facebook)

Highway 20 between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola is re-opened as of Sunday morning after a winter storm Friday wreaked havoc for drivers and road crews over the weekend.

Dawson Road Maintenance posted an update Sunday morning via its Facebook page advising motorists of the highway’s reopening after sections remained closed throughout the day and overnight Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY: ‘It’s closed for your safety’: RCMP ask residents to stay off Highway 20 from Bella Coola to 4 Mile

“We appreciate your patience as we continue to clear wood debris and widen sections of the road,” Dawson Road Maintenance said in its update.

#BCHwy20 is re-opened between #BellaCoolaBC and #AnahimLakeBC. We appreciate your patience as we continue to clear wood… Posted by Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo on Sunday, November 29, 2020

DriveBC is also reporting the road has been cleared between Government Wharf and Hagensborg Road for 18.8 kilometres, as of 9:29 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

Utility work will also be ongoing between Rainbow Range Trailhead and Elsey Road (15 kilometres west of Anahim Lake) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to DriveBC. Motorists can expect single lane alternating traffic and five minute delays.

Friday’s storm knocked out power to many residents in the Bella Coola Valley.

Travel advisories, meanwhile, remain in effect on Highway 20 due to compact snow and slippery sections.

For more on Highway 20 road conditions between Williams Lake and Bella Coola visit DriveBC.

greg.sabatino@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune