Highway 16 widening near Prince George complete

The Highway 16 widening project just outside of Prince George is complete, following two years of construction.

The $22.8-million project included widening 3.4 kilometres of the highway between Bunce Road to east of Jensen Road, and adding a median barrier.

Other improvements included an extended pedestrian underpass, a new sidewalk and lighting at Bunce Road and new traffic signals at intersections along the route.

The federal government contributed $8.4 million, the B.C. government $13.8 million and the City of Prince George $600,000.

