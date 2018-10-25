Highway 16 and Bunce Road (Government of B.C./Flickr)

Highway 16 widening near Prince George complete

$22.8-million project included widening 3.4 kilometres between Bunce Road to east of Jensen Road

  Oct. 25, 2018
  • News

The Highway 16 widening project just outside of Prince George is complete, following two years of construction.

The $22.8-million project included widening 3.4 kilometres of the highway between Bunce Road to east of Jensen Road, and adding a median barrier.

Other improvements included an extended pedestrian underpass, a new sidewalk and lighting at Bunce Road and new traffic signals at intersections along the route.

The federal government contributed $8.4 million, the B.C. government $13.8 million and the City of Prince George $600,000.

