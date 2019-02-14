Highway 14 to Port Renfrew reopened

Only tires with the snowflake symbol are truly designed for winter driving. (File photo)

The Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced that Highway 14 has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the highway last Friday evening.

Crews were able to remove the trees and repair power lines between Sooke and Port Renfrew, ending the virtual isolation of locations west of Sooke.

During the closure, residents in that area were still able to access the communities through the use of the Pacific Marine Circle Route, although that route added considerable time and distance to the trip.

The Ministry reminded motorists that, during winter driving events, travellers should drive with caution and ensure that vehicles are prepared for winter driving conditions. Tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling and are mandatory on some highways.

In a press release, the Ministry thanked the public for their patience over the past few days and credited the tireless work of crews to maintain and reopen roadways in the region.

Drivers are reminded to check DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date information.

