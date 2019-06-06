Highway 11 weekend lane closures in effect just past Mission Bridge

The area of Highway 11 between Harris Road and the Mission Bridge will be subject to lane closures on weekends from June 7 to mid-July. (Google Maps image)

Lane closures will be in effect along Highway 11 in Abbotsford due to roadwork, starting on Friday, June 7.

The closures takes place in the northbound and southbound slow lanes on Highway 11 between Harris Road and the Mission Bridge.

They will be in effect on Fridays from 8 p.m. to Mondays at 5 a.m. until approximately mid-July, weather permitting.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is asking motorists to plan their trips in advance and allow for additional travel time, particularly in these peak traffic hours:

• southbound – Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• northbound – Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

Travellers are asked to follow signs, obey posted speed limits and watch for traffic control personnel and workers.

For up-to-date traffic information, visit DriveBC.ca or follow @DriveBC on Twitter.