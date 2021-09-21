Highway 1 westbound closed due to vehicle incident near Kamloops

Highway 1 westbound is closed east of Kamloops.
According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident occurred around 6 a.m. between Pat Road and Grand Boulevard, causing the closure.
Westbound traffic is being rerouted via Lafarge and East Shuswap roads. DriveBC estimates the westbound lanes will open at 1 p.m. and motorists are asked to avoid the area until then, if possible.
