Expect southbound delays of about 30 minutes on April 8 along Highway 1. (Screenshot/Google Earth)

Highway 1 tree removal impacts traffic Tuesday evening

Work starts April 7 at 6 p.m. between Finlayson Arm Road and Westshore Parkway

  • Apr. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Tree removal is expected to impact traffic on Highway 1 Tuesday night.

Expect southbound delays of about 30 minutes on April 7 along Highway 1 from Westshore Parkway to Finlayson Arm Road, according to a tweet by Emcon Services. The work was planned for April 8 but had to be moved up due to a shift in root stability, according to Emcon.

The delays allow crews to perform danger tree removal on the roadside.

Work is expected to run April 7 starting at 6 p.m. Emcon reminds drivers to plan ahead and reduce speeds to allow a safe workspace for crews.

Emcon services provincial roadways between Victoria and Mt. Sicker Road in North Cowichan, west to Lake Cowichan and Port Renfrew, as well as the southern Gulf Islands.

READ ALSO: Emcon edges out Mainroad for contract to maintain south Vancouver Island roads

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
COVID-19: Williams Lake 83rd annual Bull Show and Sale goes online only
Next story
Aldergrove Girl Guides feel ‘lucky’ that FreshCo is selling their cookies

Just Posted

Most Read