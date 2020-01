The control will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Avalanche control at Three Valley Gap. (Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Highway 1 will close tomorrow for avalanche control west of Revelstoke.

The work is planned near Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 km west of the city. The road will close between 9 a.m and 11 a.m. No deture will be available.

Check DriveBC for updates.