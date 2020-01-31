Highway 1 to close just east of Golden for avalanche control

Highway 1 will be closed just east of Golden from Field to the B.C./Alberta Border from 11 p.m. Friday night until 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning, according to DriveBC. The closure will be for planned avalanche control.

  • Jan. 31, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Heavy snowfall in Field is the source of avalanche control work that will close the road from 11 p.m. Friday evening until early Saturday. (Photo courtesy of DriveBC webcams)

Highway 1 will be closed just east of Golden from Field to the B.C./Alberta Border from 11 p.m. Friday night until 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning, according to DriveBC. The closure will be for planned avalanche control.

DriveBC has also issued a travel warning for Highway 1 from the border, extending west to Revelstoke, with heavy snowfall expected to cause lengthy closures along the road throughout Friday evening and into Saturday afternoon.

Those travelling the road should anticipate these and give themselves extra time to travel. Expect slippery roads and winter driving conditions.

Previous story
Sun and cloud in Revelstoke
Next story
Rising costs force downsizing of downtown project

Just Posted

Most Read