Highway 1 speed limit to go back to 100 km/h

The speed limit between Abbotsford and Hope will be rolled back to 100 km/h following studies showing the number of speed-related crashes has soared in recent years.
In 2014, the province increased the limit to 110 km/h from the Whatcom Road exit east through Chilliwack to Hope.
Since then, the number of serious collisions has jumped by 38.2 per cent, with dozens more linked to speed, a recent safety evaluation for that stretch of highway found.
Eleven per cent of all crashes were attributed to speed. (The most frequent factor in collisions was driver inattention, which paid a role in 29 per cent of crashes.)
At the same time, the vast majority of drivers were actually going slower over that stretch.
Earlier in 2018, a UBC study found that increases to speed limits across the province in 2014 led to more fatal and non-fatal crashes.
The study said roads with higher speed limits saw a 118 per cent increase in the number of fatal crashes, a 43 per cent increase in the number of ICBC insurance claims, and a 30 per cent increase in crash-related injury claims.
Fifteen different highway segments will have speed limits reduced.
Those include Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope and Highway 1 from Boston Bar to Jackass Mountain.
The rollbacks won’t affect the Coquihalla, where the speed limit will stay at 120 km/h.
Meanwhile, construction continues on the introduction of a variable speed limit system on Highway 1 between the Sumas River in Abbotsford at Prest Road in Chilliwack. Construction on the $25 million project is expected to conclude in 2019.