Highway 1 reopens at Three Valley Lake following crash

The highway was closed for about an hour on Friday afternoon

  • Jul. 9, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A vehicle incident closed Highway 1 near Three Valley Lake 20 km west of Revelstoke, Friday afternoon.

The incident happened about 2 p.m.

Emergency crews closed down the highway in both directions to assess the scene. A vehicle had to be recovered from the area.

The road is now open, however, drivers should anticipate traffic to be slow going.

Further towards Salmon Arm, a separate vehicle incident has blocked Highway 1 in both directions about five kilometres east of the Canoe mill for a stretch of approximately 11 kilometres.

Two vehicles were reported to have crashed in the ditch beside the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

