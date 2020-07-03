Heavy equipment is on scene trying to resolve flooding which closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Twitter)

Highway 1 remains closed near Revelstoke due to flooding

The Needles Ferry is also experiencing major delays due to traffic backed up from Highway 1

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke remains closed in both directions due to overcapacity in Revelstoke.

The Trans-Canada is also closed between Golden and Revelstoke, due to flooding and debris.

The road closed Thursday at about 8 a.m.

Photos posted to Twitter by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Rocky Mountain Division show heavy equipment on scene, clearing ditches as a curtain of water and debris flows across the highway at the flooding site west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC is also reporting major delays for the Needles Ferry off of Highway 6. There is an estimated four-sailing wait for the ferry.

Highway 1 could reopen between Golden and Revelstoke to single lane traffic, later Friday. No detour is available.

The next update from DriveBC is at noon.

