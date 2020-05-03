Photo: Twitter of Highway 1

Highway 1 open west of Revelstoke

Mudslide closed the road in both directions shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday

  • May. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
UPDATE: 5 p.m.

Highway 1 is now open following a mudslide between Crazy Creek Bridge and Eagle River.

———-

UPDATED 9:20 a.m. Sunday, May 3: The highway is open to single, alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke due to a mudslide.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, May 3.

A Facebook video shows logs and debris blocking the roadway at Eagle River.

DriveBC states crews have arrived and are assessing the situation.

No detour is available.

More to come…

