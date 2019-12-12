Highway 1 now clear following vehicle accident

Drive BC has announced Highway 1 has been cleared following a traffic incident earlier this morning.
The incident, which resulted in the highway being reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic, happened between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Bernie Rd, eight kilometres east of Salmon Arm sometime before 7 a.m.
OPEN – #BCHwy1– Vehicle incident westbound near Larch Hills road after Bernie road has been cleared and fully open. Expect some delays.#SicamousBC
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 12, 2019
Reports on Facebook pages dedicated to monitoring road conditions suggest a jackknifed semi truck is the cause of the accident.
