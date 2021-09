Motorists are asked to expect delays tonight, Sept. 7, after 7 p.m. as vehicle recovery underway

The location of a vehicle recovery on Highway 1 that will be taking place tonight, Sept. 7, starting at 7 p.m. is approximately two kilometres east of Tappen. (DriveBC image)

A vehicle recovery will be taking place near Tappen tonight, according to DriveBC.

Starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 7, single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect on Highway 1 two kilometres east of Tappen between Tappen Beach Road and 65th Avenue NW.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

