Highway 1 near Ashcroft down to single-lane, alternating traffic following vehicle fire

Ashcroft Fire Rescue is on site dealing with a grass fire sparked by the incident

  • Aug. 8, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 near Cornwall Road outside Ashcroft is open to single-lane, alternating traffic only following a motor vehicle accident and grass fire.

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. Ashcroft Fire Rescue received a report of a vehicle on fire one kilometre south of Cornwall Road on Highway 1, and is on site dealing withhot spots after extinguishing a grass fire that started as a result of the incident.

The highway was closed for a short time, but has now opened to single-lane traffic only. Drive BC is advising drivers to proceed cautiously through the area and to expect delays.

For updates, visit www.drivebc.ca.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert
Next story
Snowbirds to perform in Nanaimo next week

Just Posted

Most Read