Highway 1 had lanes blocked due to debris on the roadway

DriveBC report was saying to expect delays around exit 73

Debris on the highway was causing delays Aug. 18, 2020 at exit 73. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 westbound had a report of debris on the roadway at Exit 73, Langley district and all lanes were blocked at 7 a.m., according to a DriveBC report.

“Expect delays due to congestion,” with passing on left shoulder according to the report.

The next update on this highway incident was due at 8 a.m.

