Highway 1 grass fire in Langley caused by illegal camping, says Township firefighter

A grass fire on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley was caused by someone illegally camping in a wooded area who fled the scene before emergency crews arrived, according to Township of Langley Fire Department.

The Ministry of Transportation first reported the fire, eastbound, just east of 200th Street, just before 11:30 a.m. It was announced clear only minutes later.

“The incident was attended by crews from Walnut Grove and Willoughby,” said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief.

“The person’s bedding and various belongings were burned along with approximately 250 square feet of the wooded area. Crews were able to extinguish with a single hose line.”

At the time the right lane was closed to traffic.

Hewitson couldn’t confirm whether the incident resulted in any injuries as the camping site was vacated before firefighters arrive on scene.

A Maple Ridge resident driving through Langley spotted the fire and called 9-1-1.

“If that thing got going, there was no stopping it,” Clifford Morris told the Langley Advance Times, noting the dry conditions.

Morris said he was just in the right place at the right time.

