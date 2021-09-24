Highway 1 east of Revelstoke closed due to vehicle incident

Assessment is in progress, no detours available

Location of incident marked with red triangle. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke at Rogers Pass is closed until further notice with no detours available.

The incident happened in the early afternoon nearly 72 km east of Revelstoke.

Crews are on scene assessing the situation.

DriveBC will provide an update at approximately 5:30 pm PST.

#BCHwy1 – CLOSED east of #RogersPass due to a vehicle incident. No detour available, assessment in progress. Next update time at approximately 5:30PM PDT.

More info: https://t.co/kvz6VWQBbq#Revelstoke pic.twitter.com/l3wWB6psik — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 24, 2021

