Highway 1 east of Revelstoke closed due to vehicle incident

Assessment is in progress, no detours available

  • Sep. 24, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke at Rogers Pass is closed until further notice with no detours available.

The incident happened in the early afternoon nearly 72 km east of Revelstoke.

Crews are on scene assessing the situation.

DriveBC will provide an update at approximately 5:30 pm PST.

