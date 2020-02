Crash occurred between 232nd Street and Glover Road

A crash in Langley on Highway 1 will slow drivers headed west this morning.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. between 232nd Street and Glover Road.

The left lane is blocked and vehicles are backed up to 264th Street.

Congestion is building. Expect delays.

