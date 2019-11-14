Highway 1 crash in Langley slowing traffic

Accident happened at 232nd Street and has left one car on the right shoulder

  • Nov. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A crash on Highway 1 in Langley has traffic moving slow this morning.

The crash happened at around 6:25 a.m. at 232nd Street and has one car sitting on the right shoulder.

Vehicles are moving but expect moderate delays.

