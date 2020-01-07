Highway 1 closing due to avalanche control

The closure is west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control at Three Valley Gap. (Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closing for avalanche control today. The work is planned between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Boulder Mtn Avalanche Gate, roughly 10 km west of the city.

The closure starts at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 6 p.m. If snow continues, DriveBC warns that the closure may start earlier at 4 p.m.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke with a winter storm warning from Environment Canada. More than 25 cm is expected by tomorrow.

READ MORE: More than 25 cm expected to dump in Revelstoke

For more information go to DriveBC.