Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

No time is given for reopening

  • Aug. 13, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Highway 1 is closed six kilometres west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred near Boulder Mtn Avalanche Gate.

Witnesses say the incident involves a head-on collision with two semi-trucks. The incident has caught nearby trees on fire.

There is no estimated time of reopening and no detour available. An assessment is in progress. DriveBC first tweeted about the incident at approximately 5:30 a.m.

DriveBC says the next update will be at noon.

Check DriveBC for more details

