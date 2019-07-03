Police made arrest Sunday morning in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Highway 1 closed near Salmon Arm

DriveBC gives no estimated time for opening

  • Jul. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 is closed near Salmon Arm due to a vehicle incident. The incident occured at Pierres Point Rd and there is no estimated time of opening. Detours are available via Highway 97 and Highway 97B.

