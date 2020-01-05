Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to accident

Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle accident. The incident occurred 32 km west of the city. DriveBC does not give an estimation of when the highway will reopen.

There is a winter storm warning for the Okanagan west of Revelstoke from Merritt to Kelowna with up to 20 cm of snow expected to fall by Monday.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1– Vehicle Incident has the highway CLOSED in both directions at Eagle River at Kay Falls Bridge.

Assessment in progress. No detour available.

Next update: 10:30 PM

More info:https://t.co/YJgF25IPyt#Revelstoke #Sicamous pic.twitter.com/dJWQKV6uU1 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 6, 2020

Check DriveBC for more information.