DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Highway 1 is closed near Golden for high avalanche hazard.

The closure is east of Golden between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd. DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening. Next update is expected at 3 p.m MST.

