Highway 1 closed near Golden

DriveBC estimates the road to reopen at 1 p.m.

  • Jan. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 is closed west of Golden, B.C. There is a vehicle incident between Glacier National Park boundary and Quartz Creek FSR. DriveBC reports that the road will be closed until 1 p.m. No detour is available.

See DriveBC for more information.

Previous story
Protesters block B.C. government building entrance to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation
Next story
Province asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ in screening for possible coronavirus cases

Just Posted

Most Read