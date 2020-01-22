Highway 1 closed near Golden

Highway 1 is closed west of Golden, B.C. There is a vehicle incident between Glacier National Park boundary and Quartz Creek FSR. DriveBC reports that the road will be closed until 1 p.m. No detour is available.
See DriveBC for more information.
DriveBC estimates the road to reopen at 1 p.m.
Another log on the fire , dogs have been fed and a squirrel is taking the apples I had put out for the deer and rabbits. I am told that another night of -36 degrees comes as I ponder the care of my old dogs. I know for sure many of you will bring your dogs in the house. Some of you might have a situation like I have. Dogs who have never been in the house for night time sleeping.
