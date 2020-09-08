Highway alert

Highway 1 closed in both directions north of Hope

Accident between Ross and American Creek roads is cause of closure, Drive BC states

  • Sep. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 is closed in both directions north of Hope, Drive BC warned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The highway is closed at American Lake Road, with no estimated time of re-opening Drive BC stated. The closure is due to a vehicle incident somewhere between Ross Rd. and American Creek Rd.

The next update is set to come at 3:30 p.m. Highways 5, 8 and 3 are being suggested as alternate routes.

More to follow.

Hope Standard

