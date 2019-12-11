Highway 1 closed east of Golden

Due to rocks on highway

  • Dec. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Light snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning late this evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 this evening.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 3 in the morning.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
Camera just east of Golden, near closure. (DriveBC)

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

Road is closed between Golden and Field due to rocks on the highway. DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 2 cm

Base depth: 107 cm

Season total: 301 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“Wind slabs and persistent slabs have surprised a number of people recently, especially on S’ly aspects where they overlay a crust. Give steep southern slopes respect!”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

