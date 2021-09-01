The Highway is closed just past Field at the Yoho park boundary, according to DriveBC. (DriveBC photo)

Highway 1 closed east of Golden

DriveBC says that the cause of the closure is due to a vehicle incident.

  • Sep. 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed just east of Golden due to a vehicle incident at the Yoho National Park boundary, DriveBC is reporting.

The highway is closed in both directions.

An assessment is currently in progress, with an update expected around 1 p.m MDT.

Golden Star

Previous story
Prince Rupert curbside recycling program to partially begin
Next story
Utility line project becoming very complicated

Just Posted