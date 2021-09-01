Highway 1 closed east of Golden

DriveBC says that the cause of the closure is due to a vehicle incident.

The Highway is closed just past Field at the Yoho park boundary, according to DriveBC. (DriveBC photo)

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed just east of Golden due to a vehicle incident at the Yoho National Park boundary, DriveBC is reporting.

The highway is closed in both directions.

An assessment is currently in progress, with an update expected around 1 p.m MDT.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident west of Yoho National Park has the highway closed in both directions. Assessment in progress. Expect delays.

More info: https://t.co/l5OAb0aeCz#GoldenBC FieldBC — DriveBC K (@DriveBC_K) September 1, 2021

