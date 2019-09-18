Highway 1 closed at Herrling Island

Westbound traffic is stopped with no estimated time of reopening

Heading from Hope into the valley? Might want to take Lougheed Highway instead of Highway 1.

Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, DriveBC tweeted that a vehicle incident at Herrling Island Road closed the highway for westbound traffic.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident WB at Herrling Island Rd has the highway closed westbound. Emergency crews are on scene. No estimated time of opening. Assessment in progress. #HopeBC #BridalFalls #Chilliwack — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) September 18, 2019

Some are reporting that a semi-truck is down an embankment.

Emergency crews are on scene, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

