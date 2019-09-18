Highway 1 is closed westbound at Herrling Island Road. (Google Maps)

Highway 1 closed at Herrling Island

Westbound traffic is stopped with no estimated time of reopening

  • Sep. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Heading from Hope into the valley? Might want to take Lougheed Highway instead of Highway 1.

Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, DriveBC tweeted that a vehicle incident at Herrling Island Road closed the highway for westbound traffic.

Some are reporting that a semi-truck is down an embankment.

Emergency crews are on scene, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

