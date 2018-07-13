Highlights and winners from the Binche Fishing Derby

Over the Canada Day long weekend, the Binche Keyoh Bu Society hosted its third annual Binche Whut’en Canada Day Weekend Fishing Derby.

Dave Birdi, District of Fort St. James councillor and manager and economic development officer of the Binche Keyoh Bu Society says that the four-day event was incredibly succesful, “resulting in the largest event in this area.”

With individuals coming from all over British Columbia, Alberta and even some making the trip up from the United States, 726 total fishing derby tickets were ultimately sold. Additionally, the 60 people participated in the gaming competition, making the 2018 edition of the fishing derby record-breaking and historic.

Wth around 300 participants during the inaugural event and 550 participants coming last year, the Binche Keyoh society’s previous projections of anywhere from 500-800 making their way to Stuart Lake were spot on.

Over the course of the event, families spent quality time fishing, boating, camping and enjoying live music, among other things, on the shores of Stuart Lake. With two nights of concerts as well as the scenic camping facilities, the community is incredibly optimistic that the event made a memorable, positive impact on all of the visitors.

With $45,000 in cash prizes up for grabs at the Canada Day Weekend Fishing Derby at Stuart Lake, the great turnout made for an excellent weekend of fishing, where competitiors nabbed some phenomenal catches.

In the Elders 65+ category, Dan Mycock secured first place with a catch that weighed 10 pounds and 4.8 ounces . Raimo Laasko nabbed a seven pound, 12 ounce fish in second place, while Howie Slater was not too far behind, catching a seven pound, 11 ounce creature.

In the Men 19-64 category, Rolf Laasko took home first place by catching one of the largest fish of the weekend, weighing in at 12 pounds, 0.7 ounces. Second place belonged to Joe Cherniawsky, with a nine pound, eight ounce fish. Theron Lepka rounded out the top threewith a nine pound, 3.2 ounce fish.

Women aged 19-64 also had an incredible weekend of fishing on Stuart Lake, with Susan Heuval placing first with an 11 pound, 11 ounce catch. Wendy Swan reeled in an 11 pound, five ounce fish in second place, while Cathy West secured third place with an eight pound, 9.6 ounce catch.

Finally, in the Youth 13-18 category, Albert Mycock came in first place with a nine pound, 4.8 ounce fish, while Dane Beatie came in second with and eight pound, six ounce catch of his own. Mitchell Iaasko finished in the top three with a seven pound, 3.4 ounce fish.

The Binche Whut’en, the team of volunteers and the team of leaders involved in the third annual Binche Whut’en Canada Day Weekend Fishing Derby would all like to thank all who participated in the succesful event and is excited for an even better event in 2019.