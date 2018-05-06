Highlands to host open house on secondary suites

Highlands Mayor Ken Williams said the District will be hostng a public engagement session in the new year about the growing number of illegal secondary suites that are popping up throughout the municipality. (Gazette file photo)

Highlands residents will be able to have their say on regulations regarding secondary suites in the summer.

An open house on potential regulations will take place on Wednesday, June 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Highlands Community Hall.

The event will be a drop-in format where information will be presented on large boards and staff will be on hand to answer questions. Representatives from Island Health will also be in attendance.

Secondary suites are not permitted under current zoning regulations in the Highlands. However, a staff report estimates approximately 30 to 50 per cent of properties have some form of unauthorized secondary suite or additional unapproved dwellings.

Mayor Ken Williams said it is part of the District’s strategic plan to look at secondary suites and ways to regulate them to help families find housing in the wake of skyrocketing prices throughout the region.

