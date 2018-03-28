Highlands receives funding for groundwater protection study

Funding allows District to carry out recommendations for water conservation, protection

The District of Highlands has received federal funding to help support stewardship and water conservation throughout the municipality.

As part of the government’s Federal Gas Tax Program Strategic Priorities program, the Highlands will receive $100,000 to continue work on its groundwater protection study.

“The District of Highlands is thrilled to have this grant,” Mayor Ken Williams said in an email. “This will enable us to build upon the excellent work and study of the fractured rock aquifer that Highlanders depend on.”

The Highlands gets its water from private and individual wells.

Originally launched in September 2007, the three-phased study aims to assess groundwater conditions throughout the District, provide it with information and tools to support the protection and conservation of groundwater quality and quantity, and will help guide future land-use decisions.

Funding will allow the District to continue with recommendations in phase three as set out by consultants Golder and Associates.

Recommendations include public education to educate well owners and residents about the importance of groundwater conservation and protection, continuing to monitor groundwater conditions, and revising the emergency response program to address events that could potentially result in a loss of water supply of contamination of groundwater resources.

Throughout the region, the Capital Regional District received $1.2 million in funding to expand the SEAPARC Leisure Complex Fitness and multi-purpose space, the District of Saanich received $4 million to replace the mechanical system at Saanich Commonwealth Place, and the City of Victoria received $6 million for the replacement of the Crystal Pool Fitness Centre.

Every year, the gas tax fund provides more than $2 billion and supports approximately 2,500 projects in communities across Canada.

